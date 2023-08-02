Stephen Amell posts lengthy clarification after SAG-AFTRA remarks

Stephen Amell's comments about SAG-AFTRA came at a crucial time

Faced with mounting pressure, Stephen Amell took a U-turn on his earlier statement about the SAG-AFTRA strike as a “negotiating tactic."

Issuing a lengthy response on Instagram, the Arrow star said, "To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted.”

This comes after a chat on the panel of the GalaxyCon in North Carolina, the CW star said, “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them," the actor said. "I do not support striking. I don't."

Explaining his controversial statement, especially the striking as a tactic one, he wrote, "My off the cuff use of the word 'support' is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do."

He added, "I'm an actor, and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job, and I am grateful for all that they do.

Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you I'm not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved."

Concluding his long clarification, Amell fully threw his weight behind the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union," adding, "When you see me on a picket line please don't whip any hard fruit."

Prior to Amell’s statement, his Arrowverse actor Kirk Acevedo, slammed him on Twitter, "This *** guy."

Another Arrowverse actor Matt Letscher also called out him for his supposedly divisive comments.

“Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now," he tweeted on Monday. "Thank god for superheroes! Any second now…."