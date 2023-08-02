 
Netflix ‘Virgin River’s’ Muriel talks ‘real relationship’ with Doc Mullins

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Netflix’s star from Virgin River, Muriel has just shed some light into the future of her character’s relationship with Doc.

She broke her silence on the entire dynamic she shares, in a Virgin River fan chat.

During the course of this chat, Muriel said, “You know I think she is I think she let that go.”

“What she is still, is extremely caring and I believe strongly that she was sincere when she said she will always be friends - they would always be friends,” Muriel also added.

In regards to her thoughts about a potential rekindling, she immediately shut it all down and added, “There’s a deep friendship. I think she’ll always be there for him.”

Before signing off from the conversation she also touched upon her desires for her character and admitted that the ‘only thing’ she’s looking for is for her character to ‘find a soulmate’ of her own.

“Maybe like to have Muriel have the kind of relationship that Mel and Jack have. You know, it's really like your soulmate,” she also admitted before signing off.

Her remarks have come in celebration of the upcoming season that is slated to grace the streaming platform very soon.

The teaser for season 5 promises, “surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.”

