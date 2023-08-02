Katie Price shifts to Carl Woods house 

 
By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Katie Price has reportedly shifted to her on-off fiancé Carl Woods house in Essex.

The former glamour model, 45, has spent two years renovating her 19-room Mucky Mansion and even documented the process for a Channel 4 show.

Her sprawling property fell into disrepair when intruders broke in and left the taps running, causing water damage throughout and the ceiling to fall in.

Despite working hard to make the Horsham home liveable again, it is claimed Carl's car has been seen on the driveway of his Essex home while neighbours have seen the couple coming and going.

A source told The Sun: 'She’s living there part time - you can see the house’s distinctive conservatory in the background of some of her TikToks and live streams.'

She moved in before their Ibiza trip but nobody knows why as she’s talked so much about the Mucky Mansion’s makeover and how it’s worth £2m.

'Carl’s cars are on the drive and neighbours have seen them both at the house.'

Carl owned a £460,000 property in Essex but sold it, subject to contract, in April this year.

Katie's engagement to her on-off fiancé Carl appeared to be back on after they cosied up to each other in Ibiza last week.

