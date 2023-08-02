Jessica Chastain needs a ‘little breather’ from Oscar Isaac after Scenes From a Marriage

Jessica Chastain reflects on her friendship with Oscar Isaac after her 2021 series

Jessica Chastain has recently reflected on her friendship with actor Oscar Isaac after the pair starred in Scenes From a Marriage together.

According to The Independent, Chastain and Isaac featured together in 2021 relationship drama, which is adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s Swedish TV series of the same name from 1973. The story revolves around a couple whose marriage falls apart.

The Ava actress opened up about her experiences of portraying “intensely emotional” characters on stage and screen.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Chastain said that this series had taken a toll on her and impacted her friendship with Isaac.

“I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same.”

The Lawless actress stated, “We’re going to be OK, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather.”

However, Chastain remarked, “There was so much ‘I love you; I hate you’ in that series. But there’s so much joy in what I get to do.”

Scenes From A Marriage series

Reflecting on her acting career, The Martian star dished, “There’s a lot of catharsis. I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences.”

“They’re so out of this world and feel like they’re mine,” continued the actress.

Chastain mentioned that she “lives a very quiet life”. Therefore, she doesn’t want to have these “tortured things” in her life.



“I play them and I experience them, and then I come home and I live quietly and peacefully,” revealed the 46-year-old.

Scenes From a Marriage

Last year, the pair made headlines while promoting their series at the Venice Film Festival as their red-carpet interactions went viral.

“Isaac was seen stroking Chastain’s arm before leaning into her shoulder. Chastain, in turn, gave him a hug and cradled his face with both hands while the two smiled together.”

Addressing the viral moment a year later, Isaac added, “This is not DNA, this is just at a cellular level, and that’s how Jessica and I kind of talk to each other.”