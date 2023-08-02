Prince Harry is not happy about Meghan Markle’s alleged political ambitions

Meghan Markle may have been dreaming of a career in politics but there is a chance that Prince Harry may not be as eager of her plans.

Royal expert Emily Carver of GB News suggested that the Sussexes may find themselves in a complicated situation given that they both have different aspirations concerning their careers.

“Meghan Markle in the White House. Now that would be something!” Carver opined. “It’s a little bit tricky. They have very different ambitions.”

Furthermore, former Liberal Democrat Minister Norman Baker speculated where Meghan’s potential new position would hold Prince Harry.

“He would be First Gentleman, I believe,” he suggested during the discussion at GB News.

In recent polls, Meghan tied with Vice President Kamala Harris, and is ahead of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, via DailyMail.

Valerie Biden Owens, the sister of US president Joe Biden and his political strategist has also backed Meghan to run for the White House.

Last year, there had been big discussions about Meghan’s potential to take up politics following her exit from the Royal Family.

During an ITV panel, journalist Lorraine Kelly and royal expert Russel Myers discussed that Meghan could make a “real difference” if she were to step into politics.

Additionally, earlier this year, royal expert Kinsey Schofield noted that “Meghan does associate with high-profile political figures; Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams. She’s friends with Hillary Clinton.”

If the claims about Meghan’s political career turn out to be true, the Duchess of Sussex may have to give up her luxurious lifestyle as the job does not pay well to support her.