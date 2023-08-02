Beyoncé honors O'Shae Sibley, dancer fatally stabbed while dancing to her music

Beyoncé expressed her heartfelt tribute to O'Shae Sibley, who tragically lost his life in a stabbing incident over the weekend. The 28-year-old professional dancer's death is currently being investigated by the New York City Police Department as a potential hate crime.

"REST IN POWER O'SHAE SIBLEY," Beyoncé, aged 41, shared on her official website in memory of the young dancer.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday night at a gas station in Brooklyn, where Sibley was spending time with his friends. During the night out, one of his friends, Otis Pena, captured the event on a Facebook Live post.

According to the footage captured by Pena, the group was dancing to a Beyoncé song, with Sibley voguing, when they were confronted by several men. The situation turned hostile as the men directed homophobic slurs at them, and it escalated to a violent attack, resulting in Sibley being fatally stabbed.

Following the incident, Sibley was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn due to stab wounds on his torso, but unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Beyoncé has long been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community. In fact, she dedicated her album "Renaissance" to her late Uncle Jonny, who had a profound influence on her musical journey. The album also featured collaborations with several queer artists, including Ts Madison, Honey Dijon, Syd, Moi Renee, MikeQ, Kevin Aviance, and Big Freedia.

Recognizing her efforts in supporting the LGBTQ community, Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z were honored as LGBTQ Allies at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in March 2019. GLAAD's President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, praised the power couple as "global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people."