Jennifer Hudson remains tight-lipped about the Common dating rumors

Jennifer Hudson remains tight-lipped when it comes to addressing the rumors surrounding her alleged relationship with Common.

During a lunch outing at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, the "Dreamgirls" star chose to play coy when questioned about their romantic involvement by TMZ reporters.

With a nonchalant shrug, Hudson responded to the speculation, saying, "Rumors say a lot of things." However, she couldn't help but acknowledge Common's appeal, stating, "But he's a beautiful man, I will give you that."

Despite keeping their relationship status under wraps, Hudson seemingly hinted at the truth when a paparazzo remarked that she and the rapper made "the cutest couple." In response, she simply said, "Thank you," and even expressed interest in collaborating on music with him, calling it "dope" to work with a fellow Chicagoan.

The romance rumors between the 41-year-old Hudson and the 51-year-old Common initially surfaced in February after they were spotted having dinner together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

Speculations intensified when Hudson posted a birthday tribute to Common in March, referring to him as a "Chicago and hip hop legend" and a "bright light."

More recently, the alleged couple reportedly enjoyed a romantic getaway to London over the Fourth of July weekend. According to the Daily Mail, they attended the Tony-winning musical "A Strange Loop" while there and were seen taking pictures backstage with the cast members, although they arrived separately.