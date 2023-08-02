 
menu menu menu

Paul Reubens, creator of Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Paul Reubens, creator of Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70
Paul Reubens, creator of Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Paul Reuben, an actor and comedian by profession has passed away at the age of 70.

Reubens' rep confirmed the news of the sad demise of the artist. In a statement to People magazine, the rep said that Paul was suffering from cancer for years before his passing.

His statement read, "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.”

The statement continued that Paul was a prolific and gifted talent and he will live forever in the comedy pantheon.

It added, "The comedian will always live in our hearts as a treasured friend."

The rep lauded the actor declaring him a man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.

Paul Reuben was known for his iconic character of Pee-wee human. He created the character while being a member of the acclaimed Los Angeles improvised troupe The Groundings.

He got the chance to bring his iconic character to the big screen via the platform of CBS. Pee-wee's Playhouse aired on CBS from 1986 to 1996.

People magazine reported that the actor had written the first draught of his memoir before passing away.

Paul Reuben was honoured with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 1988. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wrote chapter about grocery shopping for Harry's book?

Meghan Markle wrote chapter about grocery shopping for Harry's book?
‘I was so pregnant here’: Kim Kardashian shares throwback photos with Justin Bieber and more

‘I was so pregnant here’: Kim Kardashian shares throwback photos with Justin Bieber and more
Victoria Beckham, David ended friendship with Meghan Markle, Harry for Kate Middleton, William? video

Victoria Beckham, David ended friendship with Meghan Markle, Harry for Kate Middleton, William?
Prince Andrew is facing ‘eviction by chequebook’: ‘So embarrassing!’

Prince Andrew is facing ‘eviction by chequebook’: ‘So embarrassing!’
Treat Williams was hit by ‘grossly negligent’ driver, 35, now facing charges

Treat Williams was hit by ‘grossly negligent’ driver, 35, now facing charges

David Beckham's invite to Kim Kardashian, other celebrities angered Harry and Meghan

David Beckham's invite to Kim Kardashian, other celebrities angered Harry and Meghan

BTS' V collaborates with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for upcoming solo album

BTS' V collaborates with ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for upcoming solo album
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice over Hollywood move

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice over Hollywood move
Bradley Cooper fuming over ex Irina Shayk's growing closeness with Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper fuming over ex Irina Shayk's growing closeness with Tom Brady