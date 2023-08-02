Paul Reubens, creator of Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Paul Reuben, an actor and comedian by profession has passed away at the age of 70.

Reubens' rep confirmed the news of the sad demise of the artist. In a statement to People magazine, the rep said that Paul was suffering from cancer for years before his passing.

His statement read, "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.”

The statement continued that Paul was a prolific and gifted talent and he will live forever in the comedy pantheon.

It added, "The comedian will always live in our hearts as a treasured friend."

The rep lauded the actor declaring him a man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.

Paul Reuben was known for his iconic character of Pee-wee human. He created the character while being a member of the acclaimed Los Angeles improvised troupe The Groundings.



He got the chance to bring his iconic character to the big screen via the platform of CBS. Pee-wee's Playhouse aired on CBS from 1986 to 1996.

People magazine reported that the actor had written the first draught of his memoir before passing away.

Paul Reuben was honoured with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 1988.