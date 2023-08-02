Marc Gilpin, young Sean Brody in 'Jaws 2,' passes away at 56

Marc Gilpin had been battling glioblastoma for a long time

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Marc Gilpin, best known for his role as the young son of Roy Scheider's Police Chief Martin Brody in the 1978 thriller Jaws 2.

Marc Gilpin, who beat out hundreds of other boys to play Sean Brody in the sequel to Steven Spielberg's blockbuster Jaws (1975), passed away on Saturday in Dallas at the age of 56.

His older sister, renowned Frasier actress Peri Gilpin, announced his passing, revealing that he had been battling glioblastoma for an extended period.

As an 11-year-old, Marc Gilpin made his mark in Jaws 2, directed by Jeannot Szwarc, starring alongside Lorraine Gary, who reprised her role as Chief Brody's wife. The sequel saw the young actor step into the role previously portrayed by Chris Rebello and Jay Mello in the original film.

Gilpin's talent extended beyond Jaws 2. In 1981, he appeared in The Legend of the Lone Ranger and Earthbound. However, it was his role in the 1985 ABC telefilm Surviving that garnered him praise and attention.

After receiving acclaim for his performance in Surviving, Gilpin caught the eye of manager Jerry Silverhardt. Notably, he agreed to sign with Silverhardt only if his sister Peri was signed as well.

Born on September 26, 1966, in Austin, Marc Gilpin's acting career began at a young age. He booked his first national commercial at the age of four and continued to make appearances on television, including a guest spot on NBC's CHiPs and ABC's Fantasy Island.