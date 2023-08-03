 
Meghan Markle gives in to Prince Harry's family for her children

Meghan Markle has decided to end feud with the royal family for her husband Prince Harry and their children two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex's tone has taken a "much softer approach" to Prince Harry's family as she "wants to focus on their kids."

The couple wants to focus on their two children and life in California after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

Harry’s family remains estranged to the couple and their children even though Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is a frequent guest at the couple's Montecito home. 

He is still not on speaking terms with his brother, Prince William, nor did he spend any meaningful time with the Prince of Wales or King Charles at their father's coronation in May.

Meghan and Harry told Oprah Winfrey during their 2021 sit-down that she felt unwelcomed and unsupported by some members of the royal family.

While Meghan and Harry were last together in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September.

Meanwhile, King Charles III's  coronation Harry's ongoing cases against the tabloid media have brought him to the UK on brief solo trips in recent months.

"The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the source says. "Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now."

Meghan and Harry "are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents," the source adds. "Their kids are their world."

