Prince Harry regrets his decision?

Prince Harry is seemingly repenting his hasty decision of quitting the royal family.



The Duke of Sussex seems fed up with his repeated nonsense about his own people as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet losing special relationship.

King Charles III's younger son Harry misses his UK-based family 'more than ever' as his brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton enjoy a family holiday.

Harry is said to be a little sad that he's missing out on what the royals are getting up to this summer.



The Duke loved spending the summer in England and he hoped that "his children would have a special relationship with their cousins" in the same way he did with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, according to royal author and expert Katie Nicholl.



Harry's kids have a "very different" relationship with their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since the family moved to the US.

Usually the entire family would be enjoying a holiday in Norfolk at the Sandringham estate, but instead Harry and Meghan are said to be "trying to rescue their ailing brand".



There appears to be a stark difference between Archie and Lilibet relationship with their cousins in comparison to Harry, as the family remain out of touch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently spent some time at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, with their children and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.

"I think Harry must miss his family more than ever, and not coming back to the UK for the summer," Nicholl told Closer Magazine.