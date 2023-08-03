Hailey Bieber shines in ravishing red dress during enchanting Malibu night

Hailey Bieber made a striking appearance on Wednesday night in Malibu, accompanied by her husband Justin and their friends.

The 26-year-old model, who had previously impressed in an all-black outfit, turned heads once again with a skintight red dress that showcased her impressive figure. Her light brown hair was elegantly styled in a sleek bun, and she opted for a light and natural makeup look.

The group of friends gathered at Soho House, a prestigious members-only social club often frequented by celebrities like Cindy Crawford and Kendall Jenner. Justin took the lead as they left the exclusive establishment, accompanied by their entourage.

Completing her chic ensemble, Hailey adorned black sandals and her favorite chunky gold earrings. Justin, on the other hand, drove them home in his luxurious black vehicle.

Earlier in the evening, Justin arrived at the club with a male friend just before sunset, sporting shorts and a beige bucket hat. His casual outfit was completed with a blue hoodie layered over a white tank top, and he wore blue New Balance sneakers. After catching up with another male friend at the club's valet, they headed inside.

Before the evening's events, Hailey had already shared a slideshow of stunning self-portraits on her social media, delighting her followers.





