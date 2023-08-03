Netflix unveils complete list of Top 10 All Time favorite Movies & Series

Netflix has finally offered fans an in-depth look into all the movies and TV series that have taken fans by storm.

The complete list features shows that made the Top 10 list globally, as well as some hidden gems.

the list includes;

Most Popular Series of All Time:

Wednesday (Season 1) Stranger Things (Season 4) DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Season 1) Bridgerton (Season 1) The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) The Night Agent (Season 1) Stranger Things (Season 3) Bridgerton (Season 2) The Witcher (Season 1) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series)

Most Popular Movies of All Time: