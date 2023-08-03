 
menu menu menu

Netflix unveils complete list of Top 10 All Time favorite Movies & Series

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

Netflix unveils complete list of Top 10 All Time favorite Movies & Series
Netflix unveils complete list of Top 10 All Time favorite Movies & Series

Netflix has finally offered fans an in-depth look into all the movies and TV series that have taken fans by storm.

The complete list features shows that made the Top 10 list globally, as well as some hidden gems.

the list includes;

Most Popular Series of All Time:

  1. Wednesday (Season 1)
  2. Stranger Things (Season 4)
  3. DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Season 1)
  4. Bridgerton (Season 1)
  5. The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series)
  6. The Night Agent (Season 1)
  7. Stranger Things (Season 3)
  8. Bridgerton (Season 2)
  9. The Witcher (Season 1)
  10. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series)

Most Popular Movies of All Time:

  1. Red Notice (2021)
  2. Don’t Look Up (2021)
  3. The Adam Project (2022)
  4. Bird Box (2018)
  5. The Gray Man (2022)
  6. We Can Be Heroes (2020)
  7. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)
  8. Extraction (2020)
  9. The Mother (2023)
  10. Spenser Confidential (2020)

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande taking Ethan Slater romance slowly after advice from friends video

Ariana Grande taking Ethan Slater romance slowly after advice from friends
Maude Apatow says her ‘heart is broken’ in emotional tribute to Angus Cloud

Maude Apatow says her ‘heart is broken’ in emotional tribute to Angus Cloud

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Huyn dating rumours officially confirmed

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Huyn dating rumours officially confirmed
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' could hit 400k sales in debut week

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' could hit 400k sales in debut week

Post Malone sees toilets go-to place for writing lyrics

Post Malone sees toilets go-to place for writing lyrics

Gabby Windey finds love again, but not with a man this time

Gabby Windey finds love again, but not with a man this time
Dua Lipa sued by music producer Bosko Kante

Dua Lipa sued by music producer Bosko Kante
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori looks exhausted as she steps out barefoot in Italy

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori looks exhausted as she steps out barefoot in Italy
Cardi B's thrown microphone to be sold for charity

Cardi B's thrown microphone to be sold for charity