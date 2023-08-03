John Cena recounts struggling in the early phase of his career

John Cena recalled his struggling phase as he talked about his time being homeless and living on pizza when he first moved out to Los Angeles, California in 1999.

The WWE star turned actor, 46, sat down with comedian Kevin Hart on his show Hart to Heart and said that 'every avenue of fitness failed' him after college.

Cena had hoped to put his exercise physiology degree to work but was met with constant rejection which led him to try and become a highway patrol officer.

'[I] came out here to apply my degree and really failed. ... I couldn't get any validation for that piece of paper that I paid for. That four-year certificate from Springfield College saying, "We think you know what you're talking about,"' he said.

Desperate, Cena slept in the back of his 1991 Lincoln Continental and survived by eating pizza from a local shop that offered an 'eat the whole pie, get it free' deal.

Cena had hoped to find a job that would utilize his degree but that it was more difficult than he ever could have imagined.

'I didn't move out to LA to pursue entertainment,' he told Hart, explaining how he thought he would be able to find a fitness-related position.

'I moved out to apply my degree in exercise physiology and kinesiology,' he said before Hart interjected, 'God damn.'

'It's basically just a degree in working out,' Cena retorted jokingly.

Hart asked the WWE superstar why he thinks he didn't find success in Los Angeles and Cena said he couldn't specify but that it might have been a lack of experience.

'Knowledge is one thing, life experience, wisdom is another,' he shared.

Cena went on to share that the hits kept coming and that he 'failed to the point of' living in his car and eating free food from Zeppy's Pizza in Hermosa Beach.

'They had a deal where, if you could eat their whole pizza, you got it for free,' Cena said. 'I used to eat there every night, a whole pizza, so I didn't have to pay, because I didn't have the money to pay the guy.'