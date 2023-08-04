'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 confirmed at Prime Video

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 is ongoing on Prime Video

Amid season 2, Prime Video announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty will be coming back for a ten-episode third season, as per Deadline.

The news comes amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, but the streamer clarified that the series renewal was before the strike and assured the work only began when both guilds' strikes ended.

Back to the series, author Jenny Han will continue to be the showrunner with Sarah Kucserka.

"We've been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon," says Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios.

"This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We're excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership."

Meanwhile, the episodes of season two are released weekly, with the finale set to drop on August 18.

Amazon's teen drama is doing wonders for the streamer as the ongoing season has entered the list of the 10 most-watched seasons of any series on the OTT.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age story about a love triangle between one girl and two brothers.