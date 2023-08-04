'The Lincoln Lawyer' S2 ranks high on latest streaming chart

Nielsen data only catered to TV sets in the United States

The legal dramas on Netflix are battling out for the top spot as The Lincoln Lawyer season two has started off with an impressive pace.

But, Suits domination continued on the streaming charts, as per Nielsen data.

The courtroom series has gone out to register a strong 1.41 billion minutes of watch time on the week of July 3 to 9.

Compared to season one premiere week in May 2022, the viewership crossed to more than doubled with a 59% improvement.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring drama also beat the fantasy series The Witcher as its number climbed to 9 percent from 1.19 to 1.31 billion, after some fans were upset about the show's poor farewell to Henry Cavill.

Moreover, the Meghan Markle show continued to break records as it remained in its top spot.



Further, Prime Video’s secret agent Jack Ryan also had a steady growth in viewership numbers to 966 million minutes as two episodes remained in the ongoing season end.

The others, including, Hulus's The Bear (791 million minutes) and Apple's Ted Lasso (417 million minutes) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (351 million), have enlisted themselves in the top 10 rankings.