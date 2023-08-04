Cardi B gets a clean chit in microphone case, celebrates on Twitter

Cardi B's victory tweet baffled some

On Twitter, Cardi B relished her latest victory after the Las Vegas police dropped charges against her on the microphone-throwing incident last weekend.

In an indirect way, the Grammy winner seemed to applaud her Jewish lawyers as she shared a tweet which saw a pair of Jewish men on the street with a caption, "Remember ….."

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told CNN.

"On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter," Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, the attorneys of the WAP rapper statement, read.

Earlier, a report was filed against the hip-hop star by a concertgoer with the LVMPD, claiming to be "struck by an item that was thrown from the stage," the authorities told the publication.

The controversy stemmed from the Bodak Yellow rapper's recent Las Vegas concert, where apparently a female fan splashed her drink on the New York native, leading her to instantly react by throwing a microphone at her.

But, the story started to muddle here as a woman claimed she was struck by the rapper's microphone, not the actual person. And she was reportedly the same who filed the battery report against the rapstar.

Interestingly, before the mic-tossing incident, the 30-year-old was reportedly seen asking the fans to throw water at her as she was "dying from the heat."

Meanwhile, the alleged microphone was listed on eBay by Scott Fisher, who claimed its originality to be auctioned for charity and is set to cross $100,000 in bids.



