Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater 'blindsided' their spouses: report

The whispers of Ethan Slater blindsided his wife Lilly Jay is picking pace as it was revealed that Ariana Grande and he went on “multiple double dates” with their respective partners amidst their romance was ongoing separately, according to Daily Mail.



Citing sources, the outlet revealed, “Ariana and Dalton went on double dates with Ethan and Lilly several times - and they were seen out by cast members,” adding, “Lilly and Ethan also met Ariana's family together, including her mom and her brother.”

As the now-couple relationship news broke to the world after they seemingly had separated from their respective spouses; however, the insiders added that the pair were an item long before that.

At The Wicked set, the co-stars openly expressed intimacy for each other, hinting to most of the cast that something was brewing between them.

“They were sloppy on set,” the source continued. “They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly.”

Adding, “They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party [in March].”

Slater and Lilly reportedly tried to resolve their distances when the latter learned about the Thank You, Next crooner entry into the former life.

“There was a period when they were all going to try and work on their marriages and put the whole thing behind them,' the tipster tattled.

“She thought they were happy. But that did not work out [because Ariana and Ethan] kept the affair going despite [that].”

Later, the 31-year-old reportedly blindsided his wife by filing for divorce.

“Lilly did not file for divorce from Ethan; he filed for divorce from her,” the insider shared.

Meanwhile, Grande also parted ways with Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage.