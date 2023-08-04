Church of Scientology calls Leah Remini 'horrible' after lawsuit

Leah Remini joined the Church of Scientology reportedly in 1979 and left in 2013

The Church of Scientology was expected not to sit idle on ex-member Leah Remini's damaging lawsuit, and the organization, as usual, delivered a strong-worded statement to the latter accusations.

"This lawsuit is ludicrous and the allegations pure lunacy," the statement read. "Remini spreads hate and falsehoods for a decade and is now offended when people exercise their right to free speech, exposing her for what she is—an anti-free speech bigot," the statement opens.

It continued, "Remini's complaints are like an anti-Semite complaining about the Jewish Anti-Defamation League for exposing the anti-Semite's bigotry and propaganda."

"Remini's obsession with attacking her former religion, by spreading falsehoods and hate speech, has generated threats of and actual violence against the Church and its members as evidenced by multiple criminal convictions of individuals poisoned by Remini's propaganda," according to the New York Post.

The statement also called the Emmy-winning producer a "horrible person," adding that she "profited handsomely from her fabrications."

While also hit her with backhand insults, "If Remini can no longer get a job, she has nobody to blame but herself," they wrote.

The statement comes amidst Remini's filing a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology and its leader David Miscavige for 17 years of alleged "harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and defamation."



