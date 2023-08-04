 
Taylor Swift singles out Vanessa Bryant’s daughter on stage?

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift recently made the day special for one of her little fans, and it just so happened to be none other than the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant.

The adorable moment occurred during 6-year-old Bianka Bryant’s time enjoying the show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

For those unversed, the stadium, known to house over 70,000-plus people was packed on Thursday.

This performance is part of Taylor’s Eras Tour and included a tender-hearted moment this time around.

This moment has also been captured by the 41-year-old widow, Mrs Bryant, over on Instagram.

It included a candid snap of Taylor with the tiny tot all decked out in pastel colors.

Bianka Bryant was all decked out in a lilac poofy skirt as well as a multi-colored sequence jacket.

Swift on the other hand wore black shorts and a white sparkly top.

Vanessa even went as far as to show off a few of the blinged out favorites from her daughter, and it included a decked out jacket, with matching patches, a stack of bracelets.

