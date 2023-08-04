Mia Khalifa ripped for giving marriage advice while comparing herself to Tom Brady

Mia Khalifa was brutally mocked for sharing marriage advice while comparing herself to NFL star Tom Brady.

Taking to TikTok, the former adult film star advised women to leave a man they a married to if they are not willing to stay with them.

Khalifa, who has been married twice and engaged three times, said, "I am Tom Brady at this game. Married at 18. Divorced at 21. Second marriage. Married at 25. Divorced at 28.”

“Third engagement. Engaged at 29. Ended it at 30, but I kept the ring. I’m still keeping Tom Brady on his toes," she added. "We should not be afraid to leave these men.”

“We are not stuck with these people,” Khalifa said, addressing her followers. “Marriage is not a sanctimonious thing. It is paperwork.”

“It is a commitment you make to someone, but if you feel like you’re not getting anything from that commitment and you’re trying, you got to go. You got to go. You have to go," she continued.

"I know it’s difficult to fill out paperwork, and to make appointments and to do all of these things, but this is your (expletive) life, you want to be stuck with someone?"

Soon after she dropped the video, swarms of people crowded the comment section with hilarious remarks while talking about her former job.

"Mia Khalifa is giving young women marriage advice. Read that sentence again. This world’s finished," one hilarious user quipped.

"Mia Khalifa, a pornographer, is giving advice regarding the nature marriage as not sacred, but transactional, and that you just leave your husband whenever you feel like it,” one said.

"This woman is completely broken after constant severing of the ties between herself and her creator,” the comment added.

Another hilarious comment read, "Taking marriage advice from Mia Khalifa would seem to be like taking advice on how to win world wars from the Germans."

"This woman, by her own admission, has two failed marriages and a third one that failed before even making it alter. Yet, she kept the engagement ring. Classy, Mia. Real classy."