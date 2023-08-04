Kate, William and King make a spectacle of themselves on Meghan's birthday





Senior members of the British royal family on Friday seemed to confirm media reports on how bad things are between them and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they chose not to wish the Duchess of Sussex on her birthday.

They could have dismissed all the speculations of their rift with Harry and Meghan by sending a simple "happy birthday" message to the Duchess of Sussex but they decided to let the media keep guessing.

The official social media accounts of Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla sent no birthday greetings to Prince Harry's wife who turned 42.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

After briefly staying in Canada, the royal couple moved to California with their son Archie.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in 2021.

The couple has publically criticized the royal family in their multiple media appearances since their departure from the UK.



