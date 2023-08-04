Ciara comes under fire as she releases new music video with ‘woman beater’ Chris Brown

Ciara and Chris Brown collab again, years after their 2008 collab at BET Awards

Ciara and Chris Brown released a new music video for their song How We Roll on Thursday, despite backlash from fans over Chris's history of violence towards his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.





In the video, Ciara and Chris challenge each other to see whose party will be better, and perform intricate dance sequences in the back of trucks that drive down a highway at night.

The video ends with the two parties connecting and a face-off between the two pop acts.

"CiCi X Breezy. How We Roll 8/4," Ciara, 37, captioned the Instagram post in which she shared a clip where Chris could be seen with his head over her shoulder, smiling.

Ciara’s disappointed fans flocked to the comments section to criticize the singer for collaborating with a "woman beater," referring to the 2009 incident when Chris beat up his ex-girlfriend Rihanna so badly that she had to be hospitalized.

One fan expressed, "I just lost so much respect for Ciara."

The same comment also said, "One she's a dark skin black woman, two he's a womanizing, woman beater, and colorist. This isn't something a woman of 'god' would do."

"We're still collaborating with men who hit women???" wrote a third shocked user.

Meanwhile, some fans also found the collab nostalgic as the two have previously collaborated on the song Turntables at the 2008 BET Awards.

One such fan wrote, "Idk why this feels so nostalgic seeing these two together and I love it."