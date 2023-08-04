Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding

Taika Waititi reveals Rita Ora was the one to pop the question, and he said yes!

Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi have finally shared the details about their intimate wedding that took place a year ago, revealing that it didn’t take place in "London or France like everyone reported."

Spilling details on his wedding anniversary, the Thor: Love and Thunder director told Vogue that it was Rita who popped the question. "She proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly," he said.

Revealing the location of the wedding, Waititi said, "It was in L.A. with a small group of friends," as Rita chimed in "At our home!"

"There were about eight people there—just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom," added the 47-year-old director.

For her big day, the bride kept things fairly simple. She wore a Tom Ford gown. As for the jewelry, she revealed: "I wore my mum’s pearls that she got married in. My sister Elena put [the bracelet] on my wrist. It was beautiful. My sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun."

Waititi revealed more about the simple affair, saying, "My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts."

Gushing over the peaceful and intimate celebration, Rita added "I felt really peaceful actually. It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married."