‘Jwan and I will always be family’: Ricky Martin opens up on divorce from husband Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are now single, and 'better than ever'

Grammy-winning singer Ricky Martin recently opened up about the reasons behind his divorce with husband Jwan Yosef, and their decision to co-parent their two children Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3.

"Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children together that we will raise together," the 51-year-old Livin' La Vida Loca singer told Telemundo Puerto Rico this week.

"This didn’t just happen. We’ve been planning this situation for a long time now — pre-pandemic," said Martin of his divorce from the Syrian-Swedish artist.

"We went through the highs and lows. We cried together and we laughed together."

"When the public found out, we had already been through a solid process of grief," added Martin, who’s also father to twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 14. "We knew this had to happen for our own good and for the well-being of our children. We’re better than ever, and we’re single."

The couple broke the news of their divorce last month in a joint statement.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," continued the ex-couple.

Martin and Yosef are seeking joint custody of their two children together whereas Martin will raise his twin sons as a single parent.