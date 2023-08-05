Sophia Busha and Grant Hughes part ways

Grant Hughes Sophia Busha's marriage ended just over a year

Sophia Busha and Grant Hughes are no more together, as the former ended the marriage by filing for divorce after 13 months of union.

An insider with direct knowledge of the matter told People, "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," adding, "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

Interestingly, the One Tree Hill actress recently showered love on her now ex-hubby on her marriage anniversary on Instagram.

"Today marks 365 days of calling you 'husband,'" sharing a throwback photo of the wedding, "Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary."

The California native was open about her relationship, as she often posted snippets with her man on social media.

Image Credit: Vogue

Previously, the 41-year-old also shared her romantic proposal photo when the pair was boating on Lake Como in Italy, and Hughes was on his knees.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth," she captioned the post, "My heart. It bursts."

Meanwhile, Bush and Hughes exchanged vows in June 2022 at the City County Clerk's Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

