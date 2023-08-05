'Sound of Freedom' breaks silence on donor Fabian Marta arrest

'Sound of Freedom' reportedly has over 6000 sponsors

In a tale of brutal irony, on Friday, it was revealed that one of the financers of an anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom, Fabian Marta, was arrested for child kidnapping.

The Angel Studios, the studio behind the film, released their statement on the funder's involvement, adding he was one of many financiers of the film.



"Angel Studios adhered to the requirements of federal and state laws and regulations in allowing 6,678 people to invest an average of $501 each into the launch of Sound of Freedom," the studio told The Messenger.

"Just as anyone can invest in the stock market, everyone who meets the legal criteria can invest in Angel Studios projects. One of the perks of investing was the ability to be listed in the credits."

It added, "We're grateful to brave law enforcement officials who have already arrested dozens of traffickers in the weeks following Sound of Freedom's release. Our film speaks to this globally-pervasive problem, and it is our hope that perpetrators everywhere will be brought to justice no matter who they are, and that even more people will see the film to raise awareness."

On July 21, Marta was nabbed on the charges of child kidnapping, as he previously revealed on Facebook that he was one of the sponsors of the movie.

Currently, the accused is on bail of $15,000, as per the publication.

