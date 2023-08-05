 
menu menu menu

Hailey Bieber shares her strawberry makeup look DIY with fans – Watch here

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Hailey Bieber is sharing her summer makeup routine with fans
Hailey Bieber is sharing her summer makeup routine with fans 

Hailey Bieber is embracing a delightful summer aesthetic with her "strawberry girl summer!" The 26-year-old Rhode founder recently showcased her new makeup routine, dubbed the "strawberry" look, in a detailed TikTok video released on Friday.

Prior to that, she introduced this summer-themed beauty style on Instagram, captioning a post as "strawberry girl summer" earlier this week.

In the clip, titled “Everyday Strawberry Makeup,” Bieber appeared with a fresh face and no makeup as she revealed that it’s her first voice over video.


@haileybieber

Everday Strawberry Makeup ????????

♬ Echos in My Mind (Lofi) - Muspace Lofi



“I started with the glazing milk and the peptide glazing fluid which I always do,” she explained as she applied the products to her face.

“Then I brushed up my brows, and went in with some cream bronzer — had to make sure that I didn’t forget the forehead,” she said as she used a big bronzer brush to blend it out. “Then I went in with some concealer, just a little bit, and blended it out.”

The beauty founder then mixed two cream blushes together and applied them.

“Then I went in with a peachy colored highlighter, and then I applied some bronzer to my lids,” she continued.

The model then used an eye pencil to make freckles and draw a little wing for her thin cat eye. “Then I did lip liner, kinda buffed it out,” she continued, before revealing her last important step. “And then I went in with the same two cream glasses that were on my cheeks and used that for my lip.”

“Peptide lip treatment — and there you have it!” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

'Confident' Meghan Markle ditches 'hand-in-hand' date night with Harry

'Confident' Meghan Markle ditches 'hand-in-hand' date night with Harry
Riley Keough officially granted ownership of Lisa Marie Presley's estate

Riley Keough officially granted ownership of Lisa Marie Presley's estate
King Charles honours Prince Andrew

King Charles honours Prince Andrew
Ryan Gosling surprises 'Barbie' director 'Greta Gerwig' with a flash mob for her 40th birthday

Ryan Gosling surprises 'Barbie' director 'Greta Gerwig' with a flash mob for her 40th birthday
Prince Harry’s finances are ‘going the way of Prince William hairline’ video

Prince Harry’s finances are ‘going the way of Prince William hairline’
King Charles likely to honour Kate Middleton with new major role? video

King Charles likely to honour Kate Middleton with new major role?
Lizzo lets ‘money’ cloud her thinking: ‘Believes she can do no wrong’

Lizzo lets ‘money’ cloud her thinking: ‘Believes she can do no wrong’
Britney Spears reacts to memoir threats by Justin Timberlake, Colin Farrell video

Britney Spears reacts to memoir threats by Justin Timberlake, Colin Farrell
Jamie Foxx lands in trouble over anti-Semitic post: ‘He wants to get Kanye’d’

Jamie Foxx lands in trouble over anti-Semitic post: ‘He wants to get Kanye’d’