Hailey Bieber shares her strawberry makeup look DIY with fans – Watch here

Hailey Bieber is sharing her summer makeup routine with fans

Hailey Bieber is embracing a delightful summer aesthetic with her "strawberry girl summer!" The 26-year-old Rhode founder recently showcased her new makeup routine, dubbed the "strawberry" look, in a detailed TikTok video released on Friday.

Prior to that, she introduced this summer-themed beauty style on Instagram, captioning a post as "strawberry girl summer" earlier this week.

In the clip, titled “Everyday Strawberry Makeup,” Bieber appeared with a fresh face and no makeup as she revealed that it’s her first voice over video.















“I started with the glazing milk and the peptide glazing fluid which I always do,” she explained as she applied the products to her face.

“Then I brushed up my brows, and went in with some cream bronzer — had to make sure that I didn’t forget the forehead,” she said as she used a big bronzer brush to blend it out. “Then I went in with some concealer, just a little bit, and blended it out.”

The beauty founder then mixed two cream blushes together and applied them.

“Then I went in with a peachy colored highlighter, and then I applied some bronzer to my lids,” she continued.

The model then used an eye pencil to make freckles and draw a little wing for her thin cat eye. “Then I did lip liner, kinda buffed it out,” she continued, before revealing her last important step. “And then I went in with the same two cream glasses that were on my cheeks and used that for my lip.”

“Peptide lip treatment — and there you have it!” she concluded.