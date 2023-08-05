Simon Cowell dives into booze business with Miami distillery acquisition

Simon Cowell, known for his role as a judge on America Got Talent and Britain Got Talent, has taken a leap forward from his showbiz career into the business of booze.



The media mogul has bought a US alcohol distillery and became a co-owner of a Miami-based booze plant named Harry Blu's Distillery.

The Got Talent maestro is helping the founder of the brand achieve global success in his handcrafted gin and vodka business.

The new business by Simon Cowell put him in direct competition with other A-lister media personalities, who run a gin or vodka business including, Ryan Reynolds, Kate Hudson, Dan Akroyd, James May and Ozzy Osbourne.

Cowell's co-owned vodka is described as "a crisp vodka with no rough edges, rich mouthfeel, ultra smooth finish" and it sells at £31.45 for a 750ml bottle.

According to Mirror, Cowell expressed his excitement about joining the Harry Blu's business. He said, "I was thrilled when I was asked if I would like to join the Harry Blu brand."

He lauded his now co-owned business by saying, "The sheer number of awards they have won is a testament to the quality of the product."

He said that a small team's passion has built their business, and "I am excited to be a part of the next phase of their growth."

Blustien also expressed delight in getting Simon on board. He said that Simon's larger-than-life personality and international profile would help them bring their brand to multitudes.