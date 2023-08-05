Bowen Yang narrowly escapes death during drone filming on horse

Bowen Yang recently revealed that his life flashed right before his eyes during the filming of Iceland while riding a horse. In a recent episode of his podcast with Matt Rogers, Las Culturistas, he described the whole incident for the audience.

The actor revealed that he was riding a horse and the crew decided to have a drone shot. He added, "The horse doesn't know what the f--k drone is, and then I almost died."

Describing the incident Yang said the horses can clock from hundreds of yards away. They were spooked and then I almost fell off the horse.

The writer-turned-star revealed that he thought surviving a near-death experience was a good way to go. He lamented that he soon had to face embarrassment during the trip to Scandinavia where he unknowingly walked around the set with a used toilet paper stuck on his shoe, reports Pagesix.

Though the star managed to escape death during the filming incident, he had to announce a break due to mental health issues. It was revealed that Yang suffered from depersonalization that caused him to temporarily step away from his podcast.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Taking a very short break from [‘Las Culturistas’]. Bad bouts of depersonalization are f–king me up bad, but I am doing my best to get better!”