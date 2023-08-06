Stormzy and Calvin Harris to team up in Ibiza for epic music collaboration

Stormzy, who is currently celebrating a birthday trip to Ibiza marking his 30th birthday, is reportedly planning to collaborate with superstar DJ Calvin Harris.



Stormzy jetted off to Ibiza in July with his friends and Stormzy specifically sought out the Scottish hitmaker DJ Calvin Harris, who was DJing at Ushuaia.

Mirror quoted a source saying, "Stormzy has admired Calvin for a long time, and both artists are huge fans of dance music capital."

They added, "Though Stormzy surprises with creativity by releasing songs weekly, he has failed to reach the top spot with his collaborators."

The source continued, "The Spanish island Ibiza is the perfect setting for both artists to let their creativity come together, and they'll collaborate the next time he goes there."

Stormzy has three no.1 singles, and all three albums have made it to the top of the charts whereas Calvin's 11 singles reached the top spot on official charts.