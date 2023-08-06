 
menu menu menu

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to team up in Ibiza for epic music collaboration

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to team up in Ibiza for epic music collaboration

Stormzy, who is currently celebrating a birthday trip to Ibiza marking his 30th birthday, is reportedly planning to collaborate with superstar DJ Calvin Harris.

Stormzy jetted off to Ibiza in July with his friends and Stormzy specifically sought out the Scottish hitmaker DJ Calvin Harris, who was DJing at Ushuaia.

Mirror quoted a source saying, "Stormzy has admired Calvin for a long time, and both artists are huge fans of dance music capital."

They added, "Though Stormzy surprises with creativity by releasing songs weekly, he has failed to reach the top spot with his collaborators."

The source continued, "The Spanish island Ibiza is the perfect setting for both artists to let their creativity come together, and they'll collaborate the next time he goes there."

Stormzy has three no.1 singles, and all three albums have made it to the top of the charts whereas Calvin's 11 singles reached the top spot on official charts. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West’s Donda Academy no longer moving to L.A. church as 12k people sign petition video

Kanye West’s Donda Academy no longer moving to L.A. church as 12k people sign petition
King Charles wears kilt as pressure mounts on Prince William

King Charles wears kilt as pressure mounts on Prince William

Matthew Broderick embraces iconic 'Ferris Bueller' status

Matthew Broderick embraces iconic 'Ferris Bueller' status
Rebel Wilson gets hospitalized after ‘stunt accident’ on the set of ‘Bride Hard’: See pic

Rebel Wilson gets hospitalized after ‘stunt accident’ on the set of ‘Bride Hard’: See pic
Meghan Markle to expose Prince Harry in her book: report video

Meghan Markle to expose Prince Harry in her book: report

Bowen Yang narrowly escapes death during drone filming on horse

Bowen Yang narrowly escapes death during drone filming on horse
UK press protected Prince Harry during his deployment in Afghanistan

UK press protected Prince Harry during his deployment in Afghanistan

Millie Bobby Brown shares rare glimpse into relationship with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shares rare glimpse into relationship with Jake Bongiovi
Former 'The Kinks' keyboardist John Gosling dies

Former 'The Kinks' keyboardist John Gosling dies