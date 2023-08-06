 
Ileana D'Cruz's husband's identity and marriage details revealed

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Ileana DCruzs husbands identity and marriage details revealed
Ileana D'Cruz's husband's identity and marriage details revealed

Ileana D'Cruz announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy, on Saturday evening and shared a sweet picture of her son whom she named "Koa Phoenix Dolan". She also revealed that the kid was born on August 1, 2023.

Ileana has been public about her pregnancy but she remained tight-lipped about the identity of the kid's father. DNA India reports that they had exclusively learned about her husband's identity as well as the details of their marriage.

Details of Ileana's Husband

According to the publication, Ileana is married to Michael Dolan and the couple tied the knot on May 13, 2023, a mere four weeks before Ileana publicly disclosed her pregnancy. Further details about the marriage ceremony are unknown yet.

Credits: DNA INDIA
Credits: DNA INDIA 

It was reported that Ileana shared her picture wearing a bridal dress at that time but it couldn't be confirmed if the picture was from her wedding ceremony or an old photoshoot.

It was also revealed that Ileana and Michael have been together since last year.

Birth of Koa Phoenix Dolan

Illeana D'Cruz took to Instagram on Saturday evening to announce the birth of her baby boy while revealing his name and date of birth, she also shared a glimpse of the kid's serene face with her followers.

She captioned the post, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.” 

