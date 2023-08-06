 
Meghan Markle 'runs' the house & Prince Harry: 'After everything he's been through'

By
Web Desk

August 06, 2023

Insiders have just shed some light into the real reason Meghan Markle is happy to run the entire household and Prince Harry.

Insights into the couple’s situation has been referenced by an inside source close to People magazine.

The source in question is a close friend of the couple and they believe the current dynamic of their family is something that ‘works well’ for Prince Harry because its something he ‘needs’.

The source started by saying that while, “Meghan does seem to run the household and make the decisions,” it does not mean that Prince Harry simply “bends for her.”

“It’s just a dynamic that works for them,” at the end of the day “and maybe one that he needs after everything he’s been through.”

For those unversed, these revelations have come amid the divorce accusations that have been spiraling on social media. 

