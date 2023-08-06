King Charles is ‘getting payback’ on Prince Harry, Meghan: ‘Message is clear’

Experts have just pointed out the alleged battle call King Charles seems to have issued to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Questions about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s career has been referenced by royal commentator and expert Amanda Platell.

She broke it all down in her most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she touched base on the future of the Sussex brand, as well as that of Archie and Lilibet.

“Devastating news for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that neither they nor their children Archie and Lilibet are reportedly invited by King Charles to commemorations marking the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.”

“Given that Harry and Meghan’s only currency is being members of the Royal Family, the snub must feel especially bitter. It also suggests the King has finally found his mettle.”

“We all despaired that the royals didn’t fight back after the extraordinary allegations hurled at them by Harry and Meghan while the late Queen was still alive.”

“Now it’s payback time. And for that we should all cry ‘Three cheers for the King!’”

Before concluding she also went on to say, “The message is clear: they are not welcome here. Quite right, too — the rebuff will mean the couple won’t be able to take advantage next month of the most poignant royal ceremonies since the Queen’s death, for their self-serving documentaries.”