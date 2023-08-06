Meghan Markle ‘taking advantage’ of David Beckham: ‘Bares no cost’

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for allegedly taking advantage of David and Victoria Beckham.

Accusations surrounding Meghan’s bid to ‘save’ her own costs have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece, Ms Elser started by saying, “Ever since she had first moved into Harry’s cottage in Kensington Palace in 2017, the Beckhams had been generous towards her.”

“Unknown to the public, when she privately returned to Los Angeles before her marriage, she stayed in the Beckhams’ six-bedroom luxurious house in Beverly Hills.”

Her excuse at the time “was to avoid the paparazzi. At no cost,” and “all her needs were provided by the Beckhams’ staff.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also added, “If there was any suspicion that Meghan was taking advantage of her new status, the Beckhams pushed their gripe aside.”