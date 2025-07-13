Prince Harry gets honest about life with Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry reveals why he wants to raise Archie, Lilibet, in US

Prince Harry got candid on his life in the US after leaving his royal relatives and lifestyle behind in the UK with wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex said he feels happy raising his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in America, noting how he is able to do things that he cannot image doing in the UK.

Back in December, Harry spoke with columnist and Dealbook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit on why he wants to live in the US.

Son of King Charles and late Princess Diana explained that living in America gives him more freedom as a parent and allows him to enjoy a kind of life he didn’t expect to have.

"I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here. It’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live,” Harry said of his kids.

"I feel as though it's the life that my mum wanted for me. To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK - it's huge.

"That is a fantastic opportunity and I'm hugely grateful for that."

Harry has also previously spoken of the reasons he would not move back to the UK citing security concerns in the country.

The Duke of Sussex said of press invasion into his and his family’s private lives, "I've seen stories written about myself not exactly based in reality.

He continued, "When you grow up with that environment, you find yourself questioning the validity of the information, but also what other people are thinking as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time."

"What worried me most was worrying that would happen to me, or to my wife, or to my kids."