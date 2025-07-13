Duchess Sophie gets candid on being called Royal family’s ‘secret weapon’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, got candid on being called the Royal family’s “secret weapon” during her recent royal visit.

The Duchess visited Bosnia to mark 30 years since the Srebrenica genocide and laid flowers at a cemetery where 7,000 victims are buried.

While speaking with The Sun, Sophie was asked about her feelings on her nickname “The Royal family’s secret weapon.”

Reacting to the question, the Duchess laughed and said, "It’s all very well being a secret weapon but if no one knows, maybe it's too secret.”

Even though Sophie has been part of the Royal family for 26 years, she said she doesn’t see herself in a leading role.

"I suppose I should take it as a backhanded compliment,” Prince Edward’s wife said.

She continued, "I don’t see myself in a frontline position per se, that said, admittedly there are fewer working members of the family these days so I suppose more and more are becoming less secretive.

"I just wonder what they are going to describe me as next."

Previously, praising Sophie, royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Times: "With Sophie, it’s not all about her.”

“She was one of the first ‘outsiders’ who came into the royal family and realised it’s about all of ‘them’ working together as a team.

"She really gets that and doesn’t want praise heaped on her."