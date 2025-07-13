King Charles receives scathing criticism for being 'too political'

King Charles slammed for 'woke' views in latest TV outburst

King Charles seems to have failed in creating a positive impression on Adam Brooks as he publically admits he does not like the monarch.

The monarch was dubbed “too woke” following his "no borders" speech to French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit.

Speaking on GB News, the news commentator said his support for the Royal Family ended when Queen Elizabeth II died, adding that many people feel the same.

His comments came after Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice also criticised the King for making what he called an "unwise" speech about open borders.

"I think I speak for quite a lot of people that my love of the Royal Family died with the Queen," said Brooks.

“I loved the Queen because my nan used to live with me for a bit and she got a lot of joy out of watching the Queen."

"I actually do not like King Charles, he's too woke,” he said.

"I think the pen incident where he shushed away the aide, I think that shows the type of person he is,” Brooks referred to the incident when Charles was seen signing visitor’s book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast when his pen malfunctioned.

The commentator continued, "How dare someone like King Charles try and get involved in things like open borders?

"He's not the one whose community is being ravaged by illegal immigrants, harassing schoolgirls or touching schoolgirls, that's happening in my area."

Brooks continued: "He lives behind big palace walls, this does not affect him, he's the elite. We are dealing with some really bad people being imported into this country.

"There's sexual criminals and violent criminals, and they're putting them in hotels next to schools around us, in our communities. That does not affect our King."