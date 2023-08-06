Kim Kardashian stuns in sizzling black leather outfit during Miami trip

Kim Kardashian dazzled her followers with a series of captivating Instagram pictures recently. The 42-year-old mother of four looked absolutely stunning in a black leather halter top with an alluring strappy back, paired with sleek black leather pants.

The pictures showcased Kim's well-toned back in the nearly backless top, a striking outfit she donned during a recent trip to Miami. She accompanied the carousel of photos with a caption that read: "Let's go! Miami nights," followed by a black heart emoji, exuding her excitement for the occasion.

Completing her glamorous look, the KKW Beauty mogul adorned herself with a silver belly chain and carried a tiny, bronze quilted, box-shaped handbag with a gold handle. Her sun-kissed makeup added to her radiant appearance as she prepared to step out for a night on the town in Miami.



Kim's sister, Khloé Kardashian, couldn't help but gush about her beauty in the comments section, writing: "You're so gorgeous."

Interestingly, Kim had also worn this striking outfit the previous week during her time in Miami, where she had the chance to witness Lionel Messi's debut for the soccer team Inter Miami.

These stunning snaps came shortly after Kim took her 10-year-old daughter, North West, and her basketball team out for a delightful dinner after one of their games.

Kim Kardashian continues to capture the spotlight with her impeccable style and undeniable allure on social media, leaving fans eager for more of her glamorous moments.