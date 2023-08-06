Queen Camilla grandfather infamous for 'assaulting' pregnant wife?

Queen Consort Camilla’s grandfather enjoyed assaulting his first wife.

Bruce Shand was the son of writer Philip Morton Shand and his first wife Edith Marguerite Tippet.

Within months of her pregnancy, Mr Shand attacked his wife expecting their first child.

Mail on Sunday reveals: "The said Philip Morton Shand violently assaulted [his wife] by dragging her by her arms out of bed into a spare room in her night-dress, bruising her breast and knees and knocking her head, as a result of which [she] fainted.

"At this time [she] was pregnant, and in view of her condition she was removed under doctor's advice by [Shand's] father to his house in Edwardes Place."

In 1919, Edith sued for divorce and spoke about the assault.

