 
menu menu menu

Queen Camilla grandfather infamous for 'assaulting' pregnant wife?

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Queen Camilla grandfather infamous for assaulting pregnant wife?

Queen Consort Camilla’s grandfather enjoyed assaulting his first wife.

Bruce Shand was the son of writer Philip Morton Shand and his first wife Edith Marguerite Tippet.

Within months of her pregnancy, Mr Shand attacked his wife expecting their first child.

Mail on Sunday reveals: "The said Philip Morton Shand violently assaulted [his wife] by dragging her by her arms out of bed into a spare room in her night-dress, bruising her breast and knees and knocking her head, as a result of which [she] fainted.

"At this time [she] was pregnant, and in view of her condition she was removed under doctor's advice by [Shand's] father to his house in Edwardes Place."

In 1919, Edith sued for divorce and spoke about the assault.

Mail on Sunday notes: “The said Philip Morton Shand violently assaulted [his wife] by dragging her by her arms out of bed into a spare room in her night-dress, bruising her breast and knees and knocking her head, as a result of which [she] fainted.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wants 'no competition' with Victoria Beckham video

Meghan Markle wants 'no competition' with Victoria Beckham
Lauryn Goodman is spotted for first time since giving birth

Lauryn Goodman is spotted for first time since giving birth
Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman’s hilarious made-up title for Wrexham match

Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman’s hilarious made-up title for Wrexham match
Alan Shayne recalls class discussions about the phenomenal Marlon Brando

Alan Shayne recalls class discussions about the phenomenal Marlon Brando
Lizzo ‘disappointed’ after celeb friends Adele, Harry Styles fail to offer support video

Lizzo ‘disappointed’ after celeb friends Adele, Harry Styles fail to offer support
Steph McGovern claims she was labelled “thick” early on in her career

Steph McGovern claims she was labelled “thick” early on in her career
Bryan Cranston gives tribute to Mark Margolis after his death

Bryan Cranston gives tribute to Mark Margolis after his death
Jeremy Allen White packs on PDA with model a week after loved-up display with estranged wife

Jeremy Allen White packs on PDA with model a week after loved-up display with estranged wife
Meghan Markle’s ideas are ‘all second hand’: ‘She’s sounding too royal’

Meghan Markle’s ideas are ‘all second hand’: ‘She’s sounding too royal’