Paloma Faith enjoys single life, confirms Leyman Lahcine split

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Paloma Faith is single again as she confirmed the separation rumours with her long-time partner Leyman Lahcine.

Celebrating the single status, the Lullaby singer took to Instagram to share sultry snaps where she sported a bikini on her Mallorca holiday with the kids.

Writing, "Just got back from holidays in Mallorca where I realised I speak 'survival Spanish' (not bad considering I wasn't raised with my dad speaking to me in Spanish). 

I can single-handedly do a flight with two kids alone, that I love the company of my kids but it's easier with others around, that I am blessed in a million ways and will always be grateful."

The 42-year-old added, "Everything can wait (needed to learn this), that nothing needs to be a stressful as it often becomes (stress is accumulative) and that I probably should live in a place with a warmer climate (who's coming?)." Then she appeared to confirm her separation from husband Leyman as she used the hashtags: "#singlemum #palomafaith #mallorca #helpfromfriends #family #summerholiday #mumlife #workaholic."

Paloma and Lahcine's relationship can be traced back to 2013, but the duo kept the romance under wraps.

In 2017, the pair tied the knot to publicize their relationship. However, rumors have been making rounds since early last year that the couple decided to part ways due to the growing rift.

Lachine and Paloma meanwhile share two daughters.

