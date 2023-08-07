Prince Harry has ‘entertainment industry BO’ needing to be ridden

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood return has caused quite a few ripples among experts who have started to analyze every aspect.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser joined this hoard of experts, in her piece for News.com.au.

The topic arose once Ms Elser began pointing out the apparent ‘reinstatement’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood plan.

However, she also warns, “The whiff of the dud has now firmly attached itself to the Sussexes, like a sort of entertainment industry BO which they very badly need to get rid of, and sharp-like.”

“Clearly what they need is some sort of bang-up success, a nice healthy stretch of glowing coverage where Harry looks happy for a change.”

And “Meghan, if she goes too, can demonstrate her sublime fashion sense and ability to spend five figures on a lewk, and they can do some of their trademark beaming at one another like two Dolphin torches with fresh batteries.”

But instead, the couple seem to have planned their maneuvers from a “royal playbook they borrowed from Prince Andrew’s abandoned Buckingham Palace office on their way out the door”.

“That list of go-to manoeuvres and outings guaranteed to get one a healthy chunk of enthusiastic press and a whole lot of photo opportunities.”

“The motto here is looking a lot like: WWAHRHD? What would an HRH do?” she also added before signing off.