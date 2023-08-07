 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry has ‘entertainment industry BO’ needing to be ridden

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Prince Harry has ‘entertainment industry BO’ needing to be ridden
Prince Harry has ‘entertainment industry BO’ needing to be ridden

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood return has caused quite a few ripples among experts who have started to analyze every aspect.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser joined this hoard of experts, in her piece for News.com.au.

The topic arose once Ms Elser began pointing out the apparent ‘reinstatement’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood plan.

However, she also warns, “The whiff of the dud has now firmly attached itself to the Sussexes, like a sort of entertainment industry BO which they very badly need to get rid of, and sharp-like.”

“Clearly what they need is some sort of bang-up success, a nice healthy stretch of glowing coverage where Harry looks happy for a change.”

And “Meghan, if she goes too, can demonstrate her sublime fashion sense and ability to spend five figures on a lewk, and they can do some of their trademark beaming at one another like two Dolphin torches with fresh batteries.”

But instead, the couple seem to have planned their maneuvers from a “royal playbook they borrowed from Prince Andrew’s abandoned Buckingham Palace office on their way out the door”.

“That list of go-to manoeuvres and outings guaranteed to get one a healthy chunk of enthusiastic press and a whole lot of photo opportunities.”

“The motto here is looking a lot like: WWAHRHD? What would an HRH do?” she also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is ‘mining’ Prince William’s childhood wounds for content

Prince Harry is ‘mining’ Prince William’s childhood wounds for content
Meghan Markle has ‘bigger fish to fry’: ‘Not on a small hunt’

Meghan Markle has ‘bigger fish to fry’: ‘Not on a small hunt’
'American Psycho' author blames modern critics for being unreliable

'American Psycho' author blames modern critics for being unreliable
Grimes reacts to Lizzo’s ‘mistreatment’ of former dancers: ‘Just my two cents’

Grimes reacts to Lizzo’s ‘mistreatment’ of former dancers: ‘Just my two cents’
Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret weapon' in arsenal with Prince Louis

Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret weapon' in arsenal with Prince Louis
Beyoncé's concertgoers get FedEx Field nod after bad weather

Beyoncé's concertgoers get FedEx Field nod after bad weather
Prince Harry loves Princess Eugenie even after she is 'part of Royal machine' video

Prince Harry loves Princess Eugenie even after she is 'part of Royal machine'
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick 'saddened' to call off engagement

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick 'saddened' to call off engagement
Amanda Abbington deletes Twitter, clarifies drag tweet on Insta

Amanda Abbington deletes Twitter, clarifies drag tweet on Insta