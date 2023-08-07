 
Leonardo DiCaprio and Arabella Chi soak up the sun in Ibiza getaway

Hollywood stalwart Leonardo DiCaprio is living up to the fullest and enjoying his sun-soaked holidays in Ibiza with friends. The actor was spotted enjoying his time on Spanish Island with pals including the Love Island star Arabella Chi and the Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger.

Arabella Chi flaunted her chick look and displayed her incredible figure in a tiny gold bikini and black sunglasses while soaking up the sun. The model covered her body with a white lace-patterned beach dress before getting comfortable on the boat and she let her hair hang straight down her back.

According to Metro, the group took a tiny speedboat across to the much larger vessel and spent the day lounging on the boat.

Leonardo rocked in a white linen T-shirt, with a black baseball cap on his head and protected his eyes by wearing sunglasses. The actor was snapped, sitting around a table on the deck with his close friend Tobey Maguire.

The outing comes after Leonardo sparked rumours of a romance with model Neelam Gill.

The model later quashed the rumours stating that she is in a serious relationship with a close friend of Leonardo DiCaprio, "Just to clear up any rumours... I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's new flame."

A source confirmed to MainOnline that the pair was not together and they never have been. 

