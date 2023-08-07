Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt blessed with baby girl

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt with their daughter Amal. — Instagram/@muneeb_butt

Pakistan's much-loved celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have been blessed with a second daughter on Monday (today), who they named Miral Muneeb.



The announcement of the happy news was made by Aiman's sister Minaal Khan on Monday through an Instagram post.



"Naal khala loves you so much MIRAL," she wrote as the caption of the post.



The post triggered an outpour of love as fans and fellow actors started congratulating the couple.

Maya Ali, Danish Nawaz, Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Nida Yasir, and Areeba Habib were among others who sent warm wishes to the parents.

Aiman and Muneeb are a vital part of the entertainment industry. Both of them worked in numerous drama serials together and individually.



The duo met each other during the shoot of a telefilm. They tied the knot on November 21, 2018 in Karachi.

After almost 11 months of marriage, Khan and Butt welcomed an adorable little baby girl. They named her Amal Muneeb.

Apart from acting, Aiman Khan also owns a clothing brand AnM named after the two sisters Aiman and Minal.