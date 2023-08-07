 
menu menu menu

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt blessed with baby girl

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt with their daughter Amal. — Instagram/@muneeb_butt
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt with their daughter Amal. — Instagram/@muneeb_butt

Pakistan's much-loved celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have been blessed with a second daughter on Monday (today), who they named Miral Muneeb. 

The announcement of the happy news was made by Aiman's sister Minaal Khan on Monday through an Instagram post. 

"Naal khala loves you so much MIRAL," she wrote as the caption of the post. 

The post triggered an outpour of love as fans and fellow actors started congratulating the couple. 

Maya Ali, Danish Nawaz, Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Nida Yasir, and Areeba Habib were among others who sent warm wishes to the parents. 

Aiman and Muneeb are a vital part of the entertainment industry. Both of them worked in numerous drama serials together and individually.

The duo met each other during the shoot of a telefilm. They tied the knot on November 21, 2018 in Karachi.

After almost 11 months of marriage, Khan and Butt welcomed an adorable little baby girl. They named her Amal Muneeb.

Apart from acting, Aiman Khan also owns a clothing brand AnM named after the two sisters Aiman and Minal. 

More From Showbiz:

AR Rahman Film Festival launched to celebrate singer's '30 years of music'

AR Rahman Film Festival launched to celebrate singer's '30 years of music'
Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan hesitant to make 'Krrish 4': Here's why

Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan hesitant to make 'Krrish 4': Here's why
Akshay Kumar helps Pankaj Tripathi protect son's future in 'OMG 2' trailer: WATCH

Akshay Kumar helps Pankaj Tripathi protect son's future in 'OMG 2' trailer: WATCH
Prabhas shares experience of working with Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas shares experience of working with Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Nora Fatehi opens up about her journey in entertainment industry

Nora Fatehi opens up about her journey in entertainment industry
Karan Johar already discussed 'RRKPK 2' with Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh?

Karan Johar already discussed 'RRKPK 2' with Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh?
Shraddha Kapoor gets proposal from fan with red roses, video goes viral video

Shraddha Kapoor gets proposal from fan with red roses, video goes viral
Ananya Panday addresses age gap with 'Dream Girl 2' actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Ananya Panday addresses age gap with 'Dream Girl 2' actor Ayushmann Khurrana
'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar' art director Nitin Desai commits suicide

'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar' art director Nitin Desai commits suicide