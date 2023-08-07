Heidi Klum's Diet: What she eats in a day to stay fit and fabulous

Heidi Klum who is famously known as an iconic fashion model, is in her 40s and still looks half of her age and is admired and idolized by many.

Heidi Klum's Diet Plan

Rushcutters Health revealed Heidi Klum's diet plan saying that she doesn't strictly follow a diet plan but tries to eat healthy food.

Being a mon Heidi Klum prepares his diet at home and avoids eating out. The model is said to have three big meals a day with her last meal of the day being at 6 pm.

Heidi Klum's Breakfast

Heidi takes eggs regularly at breakfast and keeps things simple by pairing them with a vegetable combo. She also adds fruit and tea to her breakfast making it a lot healthier. Sometimes, Klum starts her day with a smoothie, her go-to is one with chia, matcha, protein powder, and acai berries.

Heidi Klum's Lunch

Heidi's lunch is full of protein and she usually takes stir-fries or grilled fish or poultry and pairs it with a side salad.

Heidi Klum's Dinner

For dinner, Heidi tries to make her plate full of lean protein and veggies. Her dinners are said to be carrying the most flavour in her diet as she marinates her meat ahead of time. She mostly takes marinated chicken with lime juice and parsley and then eats it with salad.

Heidi doesn't deprive herself of dessert after dinner and often enjoys fruit with yoghurt or dark chocolate.

Heidi Klum's Workout Routine

Keidi works out regularly and constantly changes her workout routine in a bid to keep herself fit and healthy.

Heidi Klum's Advice For Women

Heidi advises other women that body weight might fluctuate from time to time but if they want to stay healthy, they should eat healthy, adding that everyone should remember the purpose of why they want to stay healthy and she says that she does it live a good life.