K-pop group WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo discusses his character in ‘My Lovely Boxer’

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Kim Jin Woo from the K-pop group Winner sat down for a new interview where he discussed his role in the drama My Lovely Boxer. The show is a sports drama which is based on the webtoon by the name of My Lovely Boxer Lee Kwon Sook.

It follows a genius boxer named Lee Kwon Sook as well as a cutthroat agent Kim Tae Young who resorts to match-fixing for the success of his athletes.

Explaining his reason for joining the show, Jin Woo stated: "The story, which I was curious to find out what would come next, and the way each character matured left a deep impression. As the story progresses, Han Jae Min will also change gradually and grow, and I only hope to show diverse sides of me through Jae Min."

On the character of Han Jae Min, he added: "He is an affectionate yet cold figure who appears to be giving the other person [a place] by his side but doesn’t. Jae Min’s charm is that both sides of him exist."

He continued: "While reading the script, I imagined Jae Min’s hidden narratives. In particular, when Jae Min is with Kwon Sook, I hoped that he would seem clumsy with the emotion of love despite having a lot of relationship experience."

He also discussed the charm of the project, claiming: "The project’s charm is that all the characters are alive and breathing. This is my first time greeting [viewers] through a long form of acting, so you will be able to see how the vibes of Jae Min at the start, beginning, and end slightly change. I will be grateful if you watch while anticipating that change in Jae Min."

