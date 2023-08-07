‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon under fire for being rude to Park Bo Young

‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon is under fire for being rude to Park Bo Young

Parasite actor Park Seo Joon is coming under fire for allegedly being rude to Doom At Your Service star Park Bo Young. The backlash is primarily because of his behaviour during the promotions for their film Concrete Utopia.

The film follows the residents of an apartment building who face a major earthquake in Seoul. While attending a special screening of the film, a fan prepared couple headbands for the two actors.

Bo Young put on the headband after receiving it and then handed the other one to Seo Joon. He then motioned towards his hair and refused the headband to which Bo Young nodded and continued holding it in her hand.

Netizens soon took to social media to claim that the actor’s behaviour was rude and that he should have at least taken the headband to hold it himself.

One user wrote: “Whether he wears it or not, he should have accepted the hairband and held it himself. This is such a turn-off. I see his personality is rude AF,” while another added: “I understand him not wearing it, but he should have accepted it. He made it so awkward for Park Bo Young.”

A third user questioned: “Rude AF… Is he the only one with hair spray in their hair?”