 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle is a ‘modern day tragedy’: ‘Her life is Shakespearean’

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Royal experts have just hit back against Meghan Markle and have branded her entire life story as a ‘modern Shakespearean tragedy’.

Royal commentator and talk show host Andrew Bolt made these allegations against the Duke and Duchess, during his interview with Sky News.

He began the conversation off by pointing out how, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a modern tragedy. Shakespearean."

In Mr Bolt’s eyes, this Shakespearean reality looks more like "How two people threw it all away by their monstrous self-pity and self-absorption."

"They’ve had to endure headline after headline suggesting their marriage is in trouble," from the beginning.

His comments have come after noticing an alleged lack of affection in the new video.

Before concluding his interview, Mr Bullen also said, "Nowhere in this video do these famously touchy-feely, handholding people hold hands," he further added, "They don’t even look at each other."

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner posts snaps from Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ engagement: ‘Best week ever!

Kris Jenner posts snaps from Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ engagement: ‘Best week ever!
K-pop group WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo discusses his character in ‘My Lovely Boxer’

K-pop group WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo discusses his character in ‘My Lovely Boxer’
King Charles trolls Prince William at Queen Camilla's behest?

King Charles trolls Prince William at Queen Camilla's behest?

Zoe Saldaña reflects on work ethic of Latinos: ‘You work until the day you die’ video

Zoe Saldaña reflects on work ethic of Latinos: ‘You work until the day you die’
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade keeps her distance from fiancée during recent night out

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade keeps her distance from fiancée during recent night out

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker show off custom Barbie-themed Bronco

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker show off custom Barbie-themed Bronco
Prince William and Kate's latest Tweet called exercise in smoke and mirrors

Prince William and Kate's latest Tweet called exercise in smoke and mirrors

Jennifer Aniston turns off Instagram comments amid Jamie Foxx antisemitism controversy

Jennifer Aniston turns off Instagram comments amid Jamie Foxx antisemitism controversy
Doja Cat’s fans left scratching their heads as she posts bizarre thirst trap

Doja Cat’s fans left scratching their heads as she posts bizarre thirst trap