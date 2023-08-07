King Charles trolls Prince William at Queen Camilla's behest?

Royal observers are convinced that King Charles is trolling his son Prince William at the behest of his wife Queen Camilla.

The comments were made after the monarch was seen wearing a kilt at the annual Mey Highland Games (MHG).

He had attended the event on Saturday.



The pictures came amid criticism of his son Prince William who refuses to wear a kilt, traditionally worn by men as part of Scottish Highland dress.



According to recent reports in the British media, there is a secret war going on between Prince William and King Charles and their wives.

William and his wife Kate Middleton were recently criticized by the supporters of the King and Queen for trying to upstage the monarch.

Royal commentators believe that Prince William is unwilling to wear kilt because he doesn't want to show his legs.







