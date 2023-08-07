Kirsten Dunst’s childhood interview about ‘awkward’ kiss with 31-year-old Brad Pitt resurfaces

File footage

Kirsten Dunst made headlines recently as an old interview about her "awkward" kiss with Brad Pitt resurfaced. The scene was filmed for the movie Interview with the Vampire when she was just 11 years old.

In the clip, Dunst candidly expresses feeling "awkward" about the on-screen kiss with the 31-year-old Pitt. Her perspective on the scene hasn't changed much over the years, as she continues to maintain a less-than-positive view of the situation.

Released in 1994, the film marked a significant breakthrough for Dunst, as she portrayed the character of Claudia, a 10-year-old girl who becomes a vampire after being turned by Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Brad Pitt) and Lestat de Lioncourt (played by Tom Cruise).

In an old interview circulating on TikTok, the Spider Man actress explains how she felt ‘awkward’ about the kiss because “he's a man so why would I enjoy kissing him?”

The interviewer questioned her about it again right away, to which she reiterated: “Brad is 31, I mean, he's not exactly a boy.”

Angry TikTok users completely agree with the actress, with one writing, “The fact that she had to explain?”

The resurfaced interview has prompted netizens to criticize both the interview itself and the film.

Another user wrote: “They expected her to have a different answer?”

The actress has spoken about the scene many times after Interview With The Vampire.

Speaking to Conan in 2014, Dunst said: “I thought it was disgusting.”

“I was 11, it would've been weird if I was like "this is amazing."'

Despite calling it “the worst thing” about the film, she clarified: “Other than that I was treated like a total princess on that set.”

She also sings praises of the Fight Club star, who “was like my older brother on set.”